Titans Officially Make Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially claimed LB Amari Burney off waivers from the Raiders on Tuesday and waived CB Garnett Hollis Jr. in a corresponding move, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee also signed CB Amani Oruwariye and DL Carlos Watkins, and cut DL Abdullah Anderson, per Wyatt.

Oruwariye, 29, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him.

He caught on with the Jaguars for the 2023 season on a one-year deal and signed on with Dallas ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Oruwariye appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and made four starts, recording 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass deflections.

Burney, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,005,116 when Las Vegas cut him loose this week.

In 2024, Burney appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.