Titans Officially Place CB L’Jarius Sneed On IR, Among Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve, promoted LB Joe Bachie from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed WR Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

This marks Sneed’s second stint on an injured list after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list in August.

Sneed will now miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a quad injury.

Sneed, 28, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans last March. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

In 2025, Sneed has appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, three pass defenses, and no intereptions.