Titans Officially Release OLB Bud Dupree

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve officially released veteran OLB Bud Dupree, as expected.

Reports from earlier in the week mentioned that the Titans would wait until the start of the new league year to release Dupree.

There had been talk that Dupree could be a cap casualty this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Dupree was a big-ticket signing for the Titans a few years ago, but he never lived up to his contract with the team.

Dupree, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans in 2021.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Dupree outright will free up $9,350,000 of available cap space while creating $10,850,000 in dead money.

In 2022, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 18 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.

