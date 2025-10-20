Titans OLB Arden Key Name To Watch For Trade Deadline, Multiple Teams Potentially Interested

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones isn’t sure the Titans will trade away a bunch of players before the deadline, partially because he’s skeptical they have that many who will draw interest from other teams, but he is fairly confident OLB Arden Key will be moved.

Key is a veteran who’s in the final year of his contract and not necessarily in the future plans for a rebuilding Tennessee team. He’s also an established rotational pass rusher, which team are always looking to add.

Jones says the Lions and 49ers are two teams in particular to watch for Key. Detroit needs to add more juice to its pass rush and Jones says the organization thinks highly of Key. San Francisco has been exploring reinforcements after losing DE Nick Bosa to a torn ACL, and Key played for the 49ers in 2021.

Key, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. He hit free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Titans in 2023.

He’s in the final year of that deal and making a $6.5 million base salary.

In 2025, Key has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

