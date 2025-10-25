Titans Open To Trades Before Deadline, Jeffery Simmons & Cam Ward ‘Off Limits’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are open to making trades ahead of the upcoming deadline, given how poorly the season has already gone.

The Titans have already fired their head coach and are in last place with a record of 1-6 on the year.

Schefter mentions that the Titans are specifically open to trading players such as TE Chig Okonkwo, CB Roger McCreary and EDGE Arden Key.

However, rookie QB Cam Ward and DL Jeffery Simmons are considered “off limits.”

No surprise here. The reporting has been pretty consistent for nearly a month now that Simmons and Ward are the two players Tennessee isn’t willing to move.

Another potential trade candidate for the Titans is DE Dre’Mont Jones.

Simmons, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option, which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

Simmons is due a base salary of $17.5 million in 2025 and $20.173 million and $23 million over the final two seasons of his contract.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 30 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

For more on potential Titans players who are available ahead of the trade deadline, check out our 2025 NFL Midseason Trade Block.