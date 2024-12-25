Titans Place LB Kenneth Murray On IR, Claim LB David Long

The Tennessee Titans officially placed LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve and claimed LB David Long off of waivers from the Lions, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Murray, 26, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season, but they declined it.

He caught on with the Titans back in March.

In 2024, Murray appeared in 14 games and recorded 95 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble.