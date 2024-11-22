Titans Placing CB L’Jarius Sneed & LB Jack Gibbens On IR

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced they are placing CB L’Jarius Sneed and LB Jack Gibbens on injured reserve on Saturday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Callahan mentioned that Sneed’s quad injury has been more problematic than expected: “A bummer for L’Jarius Sneed and disappointing for us as well. The quad injury has taken longer than anyone thought it would be,” via Wyatt.

Turron Davenport notes Sneed’s injury was initially thought to be a quad bruise but was later diagnosed as a strain.

Gibbens, meanwhile, suffered a season-ending lower left leg injury and underwent surgery. Sneed will miss a minimum of four weeks on injured reserve as they recover.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City traded him to the Titans back in March.

In 2024, Sneed has appeared in five games and recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no interceptions.

Gibbens, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Abilene Christian back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with Tennessee but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Titans promoted Gibbens to their active roster towards the end of the 2022 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster last year. Tennessee re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Gibbens appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 5 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.