Titans Placing WR Racey McMath On COVID-19/Reserve List

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com reports that the Titans are placing WR Racey McMath on the COVID-19/Reserve list ahead of their final preseason game.

Wyatt also notes that WR coach Rob Moore and OL assistant coach Jason Houghtaling will also miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

McMath, 22, was selected in the sixth round by the Titans out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He then signed his four-year rookie contract with the team in May that was worth $3,651,360 million and included a signing bonus of $171,360.

During his three years at LSU, McMath recorded 33 catches for 522 yards (15.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.

