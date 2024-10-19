Titans Placing WR Treylon Burks On IR, Among Other Moves

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Titans are placing WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve after he suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice on Wednesday.

The team is making other roster moves ahead of Week 7, including promoting DL Abdullah Anderson to the active roster, as well as elevating QB Trevor Siemian and CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally.

This does not come as a surprise, as the team was considering placing him on the list. He will now miss at least four weeks as he recovers.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Burks, who also suffered an LCL sprain to his knee back in August of last year.

We took a look at Burks as a possible trade candidate back in June given he’s in the third year of his rookie deal under a new coaching regime. However, a knee injury could become an obvious hindrance toward a deal ahead of the deadline.

Burks, 23, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is in the third year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Burks has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Burks when the news is available.