Titans ‘Probably Not’ Picking Up WR Treylon Burks’ Fifth-Year Option

Per Turron Davenport, Titans president Chad Brinker said they are “probably not” picking up WR Treylon Burks‘ fifth-year option for 2026.

This is not surprising as Burks has 699 career receiving yards over 17 games in three years, and his option is projected to cost $15.493 million, per Over The Cap. He underwent ACL surgery in December that limited him to just five games last year.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.