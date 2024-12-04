Titans WR Treylon Burks Underwent ACL Surgery, Out For Season

According to Paul Kuharsky, Titans WR Treylon Burks underwent surgery to repair his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

He has been on injured reserve since October after suffering a non-contact knee injury during practice.

Burks, 24, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is in the third year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Burks has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

