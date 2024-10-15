Titans Promote DB Tre Avery, Add RB Joshua Kelley To PS

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they are promoting DB Tre Avery to their active roster and signing RB Joshua Kelley to the practice squad.

Kelley, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

He finished a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he caught on with the Giants.

Kelley was unable to make the roster and wound up becoming a free agent once more.

In 2023, Kelley appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 107 rushing attempts for 405 yards (3.8 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with eight receptions for 32 yards (4.0 YPC).