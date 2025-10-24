Titans Promote WR Mason Kinsey From Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans officially promoted WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad to the active roster, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Kinsey, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Berry College back in May of 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Kinsey was waived by Tennessee coming out of training camp and he later had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the Titans for the next four years and spent time on the practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Kinsey appeared in six games for the Titans and caught both of his only targets for 17 yards.