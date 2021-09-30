Titans Promoting P Johnny Townsend To Active Roster

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans are promoting P Johnny Townsend from the practice squad to the active roster.

He joins Brett Kern and is now the second punter on the Titans’ active roster, at least for now.

Townsend, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders out of Florida back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.7 million, but was later waived and claimed off of waivers by the Giants in 2019.

Townsend lasted just a few weeks in New York before being waived again. After about a year, he caught on with the Ravens briefly before signing to the Chiefs practice squad.

The Ravens signed him back off the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was in camp with Baltimore this summer and had a stint on their practice squad at the beginning of the season.

In 2018, Townsend punted all 16 games for the Raiders. He totaled 70 punts with a 43.2 average and a long punt of 64 yards. He also placed 17 punts inside the 20 with five touchbacks.