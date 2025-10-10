Titans Promoting S Kendell Brooks From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing S Kendell Brooks from their practice squad to the active roster.
Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Colts signed Brooks to a futures contract last year before waiving him during the preseason, and later had a brief stint with the Commanders. The Titans signed him to a contract in September of last year and he’s bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.
In 2025, Brooks has appeared in one game for the Titans.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!