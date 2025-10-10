Titans Promoting S Kendell Brooks From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing S Kendell Brooks from their practice squad to the active roster.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Brooks to a futures contract last year before waiving him during the preseason, and later had a brief stint with the Commanders. The Titans signed him to a contract in September of last year and he’s bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2025, Brooks has appeared in one game for the Titans.