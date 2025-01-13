Titans Pursuing Second Interviews With Several GM Candidates So Far

The Tennessee Titans are interested in second interviews with several candidates for their GM vacancy, per Ian Rapoport.

The list of second interviews includes:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Adam Schefter) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Tom Pelissero)

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.

Borgonzi began his executive career as Boston College’s assistant recruiting coordinator from 2007-2008 and has been with the Chiefs ever since. He started as the Chiefs’ administrator of college scouting in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks.

He was promoted to Kansas City’s manager of football operations in 2010 and became a pro scout for the following two years. Borgonzi became assistant director of pro scouting in 2013, director of player personnel in 2015, and director of football operations in 2018 before being promoted to assistant GM in 2021.