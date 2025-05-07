Titans Re-Signing DL James Lynch

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are re-signing veteran DL James Lynch to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Lynch, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.

Lynch was entering the final year of the deal and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he tore his ACL in 2023. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Lynch joined the Titans on a one-year contract.

In 2024, Lynch appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, a sack and two pass defenses.