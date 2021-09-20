Titans Release K Ryan Santoso From PS, Sign OL Christian DiLauro

The Tennessee Titans announced they signed OL Christian DiLauro to their practice squad and released K Ryan Santoso from the unit.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived a few weeks and just recently signed on to the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2020, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points.

DiLauro, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. However, the Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only two days.

He caught on with the 49ers practice squad and re-signed in San Francisco on a futures deal for 2019. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August and he caught on with the Texans before ending up on their practice squad.

After being released by the Texans, DiLauro signed with the Steelers practice squad. He signed a futures deal for 2020 but was cut coming out of camp.

Dilauro signed with the Titans as a free agent in March. He was waived during final cuts, but has already had two different stints on the Titans practice squad since.

DiLauro has yet to appear in an NFL game.