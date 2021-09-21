Titans Release S Bradley McDougald & DL Anthony Rush

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve released safety Bradley McDougald and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade. The Titans signed McDougald to a contract last month and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, McDougald has appeared in two games and recorded three tackles.