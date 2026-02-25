Titans Release S Xavier Woods

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve released veteran S Xavier Woods.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Woods will free up $3.82 million of cap space and create $1 million of dead money.

Woods, 30, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech by the Cowboys back in 2017. He finished out his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract and signed on with the Vikings in 2021 to a one-year deal.

The Panthers signed him to a three-year, $15 million deal back in March of 2022. From there, he joined the Titans in 2025 on a two-year, $10 million contract.

In 2025, Woods appeared in all 11 games for the Titans and recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions and three pass defenses.