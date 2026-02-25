Titans Releasing C Lloyd Cushenberry

By
Nate Bouda
-

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are releasing veteran C Lloyd Cushenberry on Wednesday. 

Lloyd Cushenberry

Cushenberry underwent shoulder surgery, but Rapoport says he should be fully good to go for the 2026 season.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Cushenberry will free up $3,415,000 of cap space and create $9,050,000 of dead money.

Cushenberry, 28, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

He finished out a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that included a $946,174 signing bonus and was testing the open market for the first time in 2024 when he agreed to a contract with the Titans. 

In 2025, Cushenberry appeared in and started 15 games at center for the Titans.

