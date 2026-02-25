Titans Releasing C Lloyd Cushenberry

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are releasing veteran C Lloyd Cushenberry on Wednesday.

Cushenberry underwent shoulder surgery, but Rapoport says he should be fully good to go for the 2026 season.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Cushenberry will free up $3,415,000 of cap space and create $9,050,000 of dead money.

Cushenberry, 28, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished out a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that included a $946,174 signing bonus and was testing the open market for the first time in 2024 when he agreed to a contract with the Titans.

In 2025, Cushenberry appeared in and started 15 games at center for the Titans.