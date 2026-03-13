Titans Releasing CB L’Jarius Sneed

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are releasing CB L’Jarius Sneed on Friday.

Tennessee will free up $11.4 million in cap space by releasing Sneed and create $8.11 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Back in November, a grand jury in Dallas County, Texas, indicted Sneed on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a felony.

It seemed to be related to an incident in December 2024 where Sneed and one of his associates, a man named Tekonzae Warmek Williams who identifies himself as Sneed’s personal assistant, allegedly shot at people in a car outside of a dealership. The two individuals filed a civil suit against Sneed and Williams, saying bullets hit their car.

In his official answer to those accusations, Sneed’s attorney, Michael J. Todd, wrote that: “Defendant is not liable as alleged by Plaintiff because the alleged conduct was the criminal act of a third party. The alleged acts, if any, were performed by John Doe [Williams] without any assistance, encouragement, or direction by L’Jarius Sneed.”

Although Sneed said he no longer associates with Williams, the indictment was for failing to report this incident to authorities. At the time, there appeared to be a strong chance for Sneed to be cut by the Titans come the offseason.

Sneed, 29, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

He finished the 2025 season on injured reserve.

In 2025, Sneed appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, three pass defenses, and no interceptions.