Titans Releasing EDGE Harold Landry

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are releasing OLB Harold Landry on Friday.

Landry was due a $17.5 million base salary in 2025 and someone we listed as a potential cap cut.

The Titans gave Landry permission to seek out a trade, but it looks like teams preferred to wait for his release.

Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

He’s due base salaries of $17.5 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Landry appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 71 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections and a safety.