Titans Releasing S Jamal Adams

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are releasing S Jamal Adams.

Adams requested to be released after he was placed on the NFI list before Week 6 with a hip issue.

Adams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.