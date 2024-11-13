Titans Releasing S Mike Edwards

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans are releasing veteran S Mike Edwards after signing him one week ago.

Mike Edwards

He was being shopped in trades by the Bills before eventually being granted his release and joining Tennessee.

Edwards, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He then signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Buffalo this past offseason.

In 2024, Edwards has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded one total tackle.

