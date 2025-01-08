Titans Request To Interview Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans have requested to interview Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their general manager job.

This marks the start of Tennessee’s search for its next GM after parting ways with Ran Carthon and several executives on Tuesday.

Borgonzi began his executive career as Boston College’s assistant recruiting coordinator from 2007-2008 and has been with the Chiefs ever since. He started as the Chiefs’ administrator of college scouting in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks.

He was promoted to Kansas City’s manager of football operations in 2010 and became a pro scout for the following two years. Borgonzi became assistant director of pro scouting in 2013, director of player personnel in 2015, and director of football operations in 2018 before being promoted to assistant GM in 2021.