Titans Requesting To Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

The Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Broncos OC Justin Outten for a position on their offensive staff, according to Tom Pelissero.

Outten wasn’t the play-caller for much of the season but he did call plays for the Broncos during their final two games.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel is currently working to revamp his offensive coaching staff after firing Todd Downing last week.

Outten, 39, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator.