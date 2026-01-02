Titans Restructure Front Office, Mike McCarthy & Matt Nagy Expected To Be Among HC Candidates

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Titans have finalized their front office structure ahead of their search for a new head coach.

Pelissero and Rapoport report that GM Mike Borgonzi will lead the head coaching search and have final say on the 53-man roster. Additionally, president of football operations Chad Brinker and Borgonzi will now both report to owner Amy Adams Strun k.

NFL Network notes that Borgonzi and the head coach previously reported to Brinker, who had command over the 53-man roster.

According to Pelissero and Rapoport, former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy and Chiefs OC Matt Nagy are expected to be among the Titans’ candidates when interviews begin next week.

NFL Network points out that both McCarthy and Nagy have previous experience working with Brinker and Borgonzi.

Raport and Pelissero also report that candidates likely to receive interview requests include Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Chargers DC Jesse Minter, 49ers DC Robert Saleh, and Rams DC Chris Shula.

Last month, SI.com’s Conor Orr reported that McCarthy is viewed by some as the frontrunner for the Titans HC vacancy.

Dianna Russini also reported in recent weeks that Nagy is considered a serious candidate for the head coaching job.

McCarthy, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

Borgonzi was hired by the Titans as general manager in January 2025. He began his executive career as Boston College’s assistant recruiting coordinator from 2007-2008 and has been with the Chiefs ever since. He started as the Chiefs’ administrator of college scouting in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks.

He was promoted to Kansas City’s manager of football operations in 2010 and became a pro scout for the following two years. Borgonzi became assistant director of pro scouting in 2013, director of player personnel in 2015, and director of football operations in 2018 before being promoted to assistant GM in 2021.