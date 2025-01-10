Titans Schedule Interviews With Nine GM Candidates

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Titans have their first round of GM interviews scheduled for this weekend.

The following will be interviewed on Friday: Dolphins executive Reggie Mckenzie, former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek.

These candidates are scheduled to interview on Saturday: Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman.

On Sunday, Tennessee will interview Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.