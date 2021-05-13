Titans Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday.
The full list of players includes:
- BYU OL Chandon Herring
- Michigan State DT Naquan Jones
- LSU FB Tory Carter
- Ohio State K Blake Haubeil
- Kansas State TE Briley Moore
- Virginia Tech EDGE Justus Reed
- Iowa OL Cole Banwart
- Alabama TE Miller Forristall
- Iowa RB Mekhi Sargent
- Cincinnati P James Smith
Forristall, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama after sustaining a torn ACL as a sophomore in 2018.
During his four-year college career, Forristall appeared in 54 games and started 21 times, recording 44 receptions for 505 yards (11.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!