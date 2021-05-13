Titans Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday. 

The full list of players includes:

  1. BYU OL Chandon Herring
  2. Michigan State DT Naquan Jones
  3. LSU FB Tory Carter
  4. Ohio State K Blake Haubeil
  5. Kansas State TE Briley Moore
  6. Virginia Tech EDGE Justus Reed
  7. Iowa OL Cole Banwart
  8. Alabama TE Miller Forristall
  9. Iowa RB Mekhi Sargent
  10. Cincinnati P James Smith

Forristall, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama after sustaining a torn ACL as a sophomore in 2018. 

During his four-year college career, Forristall appeared in 54 games and started 21 times, recording 44 receptions for 505 yards (11.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.  

 

