Titans Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have signed 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday.

The full list of players includes:

Forristall, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama after sustaining a torn ACL as a sophomore in 2018.

During his four-year college career, Forristall appeared in 54 games and started 21 times, recording 44 receptions for 505 yards (11.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.