Titans Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.

The full list includes:

DE David Ebuka Agoha DB Keydrain Calligan DT Timmy Horne LB Nate Lynn WR Hal Presley III NT Isaiah Raikes WR Xavier Restrepo LB Cam Riley RB Blake Watson G Clay Webb TE Joel Wilson

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Restrepo, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2025. He later signed a rookie three-year, $2,985,000 contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent.

The Titans waived Restrepo coming out of the preseason and he was later added to their practice squad.

In 2025, Restrepo appeared in two games for the Titans and caught three passes for 41 yards and no touchdowns.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.