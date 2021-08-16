Titans Sign Bradley McDougald & Clayton Geathers, Cut Four

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed safeties Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers to contracts, placed DB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve and waived four players.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

TE Deon Yelder DB Reggie Floyd P James Smith DB Maurice Smith (injured)

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

In 2020, McDougald appeared in seven games and recorded 36 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.