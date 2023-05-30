Titans Sign First-Round OT Peter Skoronski

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed No. 11 overall pick OT Peter Skoronski to a rookie contract, according to the team website.
That leaves just one more pick to go for the Titans to wrap up their 2023 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|11
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|Signed
|2
|33
|Will Levis
|QB
|3
|81
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Signed
|5
|147
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Signed
|6
|186
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Signed
|7
|228
|Colton Dowell
|WR
|Signed
Skoronski, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and was first-team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 at Northwestern. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys G Zack Martin.
The Titans drafted Skoronski with No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $21,172,502 contract that includes a $12,398,183 signing bonus and will carry a $3,849,546 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career at Northwestern, Skoronski appeared in 33 games, starting all of them at left tackle.
