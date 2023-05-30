Titans Sign First-Round OT Peter Skoronski

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed No. 11 overall pick OT Peter Skoronski to a rookie contract, according to the team website.

That leaves just one more pick to go for the Titans to wrap up their 2023 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 11 Peter Skoronski OT Signed 2 33 Will Levis QB 3 81 Tyjae Spears RB Signed 5 147 Josh Whyle TE Signed 6 186 Jaelyn Duncan OT Signed 7 228 Colton Dowell WR Signed

Skoronski, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and was first-team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 at Northwestern. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys G Zack Martin.

The Titans drafted Skoronski with No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $21,172,502 contract that includes a $12,398,183 signing bonus and will carry a $3,849,546 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career at Northwestern, Skoronski appeared in 33 games, starting all of them at left tackle.