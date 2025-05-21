Titans Sign First-Round QB Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans have signed first-round QB Cam Ward to a rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

That leaves just two more picks to sign to wrap up the 2025 class for the Titans.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Cam Ward QB Signed 2 52 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE 3 82 Kevin Winston S Signed 4 103 Chimere Dike WR 4 120 Gunnar Helm TE Signed 4 136 Elic Ayomanor WR Signed 5 167 Jackson Slater G Signed 6 183 Marcus Harris CB Signed 6 188 Kalel Mullings RB Signed

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick in round one on Ward. He’s projected to sign Ward to a four-year, $48,757,500 contract that includes a $32,100,000 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.