Titans Sign First-Round QB Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans have signed first-round QB Cam Ward to a rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
That leaves just two more picks to sign to wrap up the 2025 class for the Titans.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Signed
|2
|52
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|EDGE
|3
|82
|Kevin Winston
|S
|Signed
|4
|103
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|4
|120
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Signed
|4
|136
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Signed
|5
|167
|Jackson Slater
|G
|Signed
|6
|183
|Marcus Harris
|CB
|Signed
|6
|188
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|Signed
Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.
Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.
The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick in round one on Ward. He’s projected to sign Ward to a four-year, $48,757,500 contract that includes a $32,100,000 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.
