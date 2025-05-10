Titans Sign Fourth-Round TE Gunnar Helm

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed fourth-round TE Gunnar Helm to his rookie contract, the sixth of the team’s draft picks to sign so far this offseason.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Cam Ward QB 2 52 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE 3 82 Kevin Winston S Signed 4 103 Chimere Dike WR 4 120 Gunnar Helm TE Signed 4 136 Elic Ayomanor WR Signed 5 167 Jackson Slater G Signed 6 183 Marcus Harris CB Signed 6 188 Kalel Mullings RB Signed

Helm, 22, was a two-year starter at Texas. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson.

During his four-year college career, Helm appeared in 55 games and recorded 79 receptions for 1,022 yards (12.94 YPC) and nine touchdowns.