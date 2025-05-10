Titans Sign Fourth-Round TE Gunnar Helm

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed fourth-round TE Gunnar Helm to his rookie contract, the sixth of the team’s draft picks to sign so far this offseason.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Cam Ward
|QB
|2
|52
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|EDGE
|3
|82
|Kevin Winston
|S
|Signed
|4
|103
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|4
|120
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Signed
|4
|136
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Signed
|5
|167
|Jackson Slater
|G
|Signed
|6
|183
|Marcus Harris
|CB
|Signed
|6
|188
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|Signed
Helm, 22, was a two-year starter at Texas. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson.
During his four-year college career, Helm appeared in 55 games and recorded 79 receptions for 1,022 yards (12.94 YPC) and nine touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!