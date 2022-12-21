Titans Sign QB Joshua Dobbs From Lions Practice Squad

According to Mike McCartney, the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs from the Lions’ practice squad.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson. He then briefly caught on with the Lions practice squad.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).