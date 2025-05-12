Titans Sign UDFA WR TJ Sheffield

The Tennessee Titans have signed UDFA WR TJ Sheffield to a contract following rookie minicamp, his agent announced.

Sheffield was a three-star recruit and the No. 65-ranked receiver in the 2019 recruiting class out of Thompson’s Station, Indiana. He committed to Purdue and spent five years there before transferring to UConn for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Sheffield appeared in 59 games and recorded 172 receptions for 1,714 yards and 14 touchdowns.