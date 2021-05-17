Titans Sign WR Kalija Lipscomb, Cut Two

The Tennessee Titans announced they signed WR Kalija Lipscomb and waived WR Rashard Davis and LB Davin Bellamy.
Titans Agree to Terms with Former Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb + Waive Two Others
Details 📰 » https://t.co/P0pTrkKP8o
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 17, 2021
Lipscomb, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first month of the season on Kansas City’s practice squad before the Chiefs released him.
He signed on to the Packers’ practice squad in October but was released a week later.
In 2020, Lipscomb did not appear in an NFL game. In his college career, he had 198 catches, 2356 receiving yards and a touchdown
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!