Titans Sign WR Kalija Lipscomb, Cut Two

The Tennessee Titans announced they signed WR Kalija Lipscomb and waived WR Rashard Davis and LB Davin Bellamy.

Lipscomb, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first month of the season on Kansas City’s practice squad before the Chiefs released him.

He signed on to the Packers’ practice squad in October but was released a week later.

In 2020, Lipscomb did not appear in an NFL game. In his college career, he had 198 catches, 2356 receiving yards and a touchdown