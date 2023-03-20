Titans Signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Tennessee Titans are signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year deal.
The contract can be worth up to $5 million, per Schultz. Murphy-Bunting has experience in the slot and at outside corner and should have a good chance to start somewhere for the Titans.
Murphy-Bunting, 25, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.
He is testing the market for the first time after finishing out his four-year, $7,375,998 rookie contract that included a $3,384,360 signing bonus.
In 2022, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions.
We had him included in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!