Titans Signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Tennessee Titans are signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year deal.

The contract can be worth up to $5 million, per Schultz. Murphy-Bunting has experience in the slot and at outside corner and should have a good chance to start somewhere for the Titans.

Murphy-Bunting, 25, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He is testing the market for the first time after finishing out his four-year, $7,375,998 rookie contract that included a $3,384,360 signing bonus.

In 2022, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.