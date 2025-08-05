Titans Signing S Joshuah Bledsoe

Jordan Schultz reports the Titans are former Patriots S Joshuah Bledsoe to a contract.

Bledsoe, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2021 draft out of Missouri. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal but was let go after camp in 2023. Bledsoe stuck around on the practice squad and signed to the active roster after the season, but he was released again at the end of camp last year.

He then signed a futures deal with the Steelers after the season but was waived in June this offseason.

In his career, Bledsoe has appeared in four games and recorded one total tackle.