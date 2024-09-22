Titans Sticking With Will Levis At QB

Titans QB Will Levis has struggled with turnovers in the first three weeks of the season and the team currently sits at 0-3.

Despite the turnover issues, Titans HC Brian Callahan says they have no plans to make a change at quarterback and the team simply needs to play better around Levis.

“We have to play better around him,” Callahan said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean. “Again, I’m not going to overreact to an interception. Those things happen. Guys throw picks. We just can’t give it to the other team. We keep giving up points the other way. It’s hard to overcome.”

The Titans have Mason Rudolph behind Levis, but it sounds like it will take more for the team to move away from Levis.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis signed a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,734,939 for 2023.

Entering today’s game, Levis had appeared in two games and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.