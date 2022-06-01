Titans Waive TE Ryan Izzo

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have waived TE Ryan Izzo on Wednesday.

The @Titans have signed WR Juwan Green (@304_wan). Also on Wednesday, the Titans waived TE Ryan Izzo. MORE https://t.co/gTbaRg5Wgx pic.twitter.com/KXa7i3I1AD — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 1, 2022

Izzo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Patriots traded him to the Texans in March of last year.

Houston opted to waive Izzo coming out of the preseason. He quickly caught on with the Giants’ practice squad. He was also briefly a member of the Seahawks’ taxi squad before joining the Titans back in January.

In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 13 passes for 199 yards receiving and no touchdowns.