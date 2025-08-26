Titans Waiving WR Xavier Restrepo

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans are waiving undrafted WR Xavier Restrepo.

Schefter adds Restrepo is expected to be a candidate to return to the practice squad. Restrepo was a top target for Titans first-round QB Cam Ward last season at Miami.

Restrepo, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract through 2027 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.