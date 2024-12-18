Titans Will Start QB Mason Rudolph In Week 16

Per Terry McCormick, Titans HC Brian Callahan said that the team plans to start QB Mason Rudolph in Week 16 against the Jaguars.

Callahan mentioned that it’s possible Rudolph could start the final three games of the season before adding that the team will take it week by week.

Rudolph took over last week for a struggling Will Levis against the Bengals and will now get another chance to start for the Titans.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans during this past offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph has appeared in five games for the Titans and completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.