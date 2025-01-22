Titans Won’t Pass On ‘Generational’ Player At No. 1 But Also Open To Moving Back

The newly-structured Titans football brass met with the media on Wednesday, with both new GM Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker speaking.

While Borgonzi is the primary football executive and has control over the roster, including free agency and the draft, he reports to Brinker, making it relevant what both men had to say about their plans for this offseason, including with the No. 1 overall pick.

So far it sounds like Tennessee is keeping its options open.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft,” Brinker said via NFL Media’s Eric Edholm. “We won’t do that.” However, both men also alluded to the need to accumulate more draft picks to rebuild a roster both admitted was flawed. Brinker said he wants the team to make 30 picks over the next three seasons and 12 in the top 100. Right now the Titans have eight selections in 2025, two in the top 100. Moving the No. 1 pick would be the easiest way for the Titans to change those totals.

“Draft picks are our biggest form of currency, so when there’s opportunities to trade back to collect more picks, we’re going to do that,” Borgonzi said via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. Borgonzi added it’s too early to say much about the draft, as he’s only just started to get situated in the building. However, he acknowledged figuring out a plan at quarterback will be of pivotal importance for the Titans. “The quarterback is the most important position, arguably in sports,” Borgonzi said. “So you have to solidify the quarterback position. We’re going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer.” We’ll have more on the Titans’ plans with the No. 1 pick as the news is available.