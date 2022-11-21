Titans Work Out Pair Of Pass Rushers

The Tennessee Titans hosted LB Ryan Anderson and LB Carson Wells for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Anderson, 28, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was suspended for six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and never played for the team.

The Steelers signed Anderson to their practice squad in September, but ultimately released him earlier this month.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.