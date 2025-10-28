The Titans worked out five players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

QB Jason Bean WR Mac Dalena DB Joaquin Davis CB Kemon Hall WR Hal Presley

Bean, 25, played at North Texas before transferring to Kansas. He was the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP and was also named All-Big 12 Academic.

He caught on with the Colts after going undrafted and was among their final roster cuts before being brought back onto the practice squad. Indianapolis inked him to a futures deal for the 2025 season but let him go coming out of camp.

In three seasons with North Texas and three with Kansas, Bean completed 414 of his 698 passes for 5,969 yards to go along with 55 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 251 times for 1,344 yards (5.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.