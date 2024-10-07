Titans Worked Out OLB Shaq Lawson & LB Terrell Lewis

The Tennessee Titans hosted OLB Shaq Lawson and LB Terrell Lewis for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

Lewis, 26, was a third-round pick for the Rams in the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,638,592 rookie contract that includes a $933,523 signing bonus.

However, the Rams waived Lewis in the third year of that deal and he was later signed to the Bears practice squad.

Chicago waived Lewis coming out of the preseason and the Saints later signed him to their roster.

From there, the Eagles signed Lewis to a futures contract back in January but released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in 11 games for the Rams. He picked up 13 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. He has one sack on the year, one interception, and two passes defended.