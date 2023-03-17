Top Performance-Based Pay Distributions For 2022 Season

The NFL officially released the Top 25 Performance-Based Pay Distributions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

Here’s an explanation from the league about how these figures are constructed:

“Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.

“Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To produce the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays of the player with the most total combined plays on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as regular season full salary, prorated portion of signing bonus, earned incentives). Each player’s Index is then compared to those of the other players on his team to determine the amount of his Performance-Based Pay. If a player’s base salary is less than the Minimum Salary of a player with seven or more Credited Seasons, then player’s base salary will be imputed to be equal to the Minimum Salary of a player with seven or more Credited Seasons (i.e., $1.120M for the 2022 season). By imputing a minimum salary of $1.120 million, a slightly higher percentage of the pool is directed to high-performing veteran players whose salaries exceed $1.120 million, but are not among the highest in the league, as contemplated by the formula. This imputation of salary is solely for the purpose of calculating distributions from the pool and does not affect the actual salary paid to the player under his contract.”

TOP 25 PERFORMANCE-BASED PAY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2022

Rank PLAYER Team POS DISTRIBUTION 1 Marcus Epps Philadelphia S $880,384 2 Cordell Volson Cincinnati G $854,407 3 Luke Fortner Jacksonville C $819,686 4 Michael Onwenu New England G $813,083 5 Jon Runyan Green Bay G $790,159 6 Andre Cisco Jacksonville S $763,775 7 Kevin Dotson Pittsburgh G $746,013 8 Tariq Woolen Seattle CB $742,378 9 Dan Moore Pittsburgh T $739,072 10 Michael Jackson Seattle CB $734,602 11 Donovan Peoples-Jones Cleveland WR $717,642 12 Tashaun Gipson San Francisco S $708,106 13 Robert Hainsey Tampa Bay C $706,331 14 Kader Kohou Miami CB $705,584 15 Myles Hartsfield Carolina S $705,255 16 Talanoa Hufanga San Francisco S $703,926 17 Jamaree Salyer L.A. Chargers G $695,838 18 Camryn Bynum Minnesota S $694,661 19 Logan Wilson Cincinnati LB $669,729 20 Trey Smith Kansas City G $663,756 21 Damar Hamlin Buffalo S $652,470 22 Nick Scott L.A. Rams S $649,016 23 Jake Brendel San Francisco C $643,691 24 Josh Myers Green Bay C $638,041 25 Duron Harmon Las Vegas S $636,623