TRADE: Bills Trading CB Taron Johnson To Raiders

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are trading veteran CB Taron Johnson to the Raiders on Sunday.
According to Rapoport, the two teams are swapping sixth- and seventh-round picks as part of this deal.
Reports said that Johnson was being released earlier in the day, but it looks like there was a strong enough market for him that a trade became possible.
Johnson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Weber State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills and in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million extension.
He was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of the deal when he agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract in 2024.
In 2025, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four pass defenses.
